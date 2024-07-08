Dike breach in Central China expected to be closed on Tuesday
Drone photo shows the dike breach of Dongting Lake in Huarong County, Yueyang City of Hunan Province on July 7, 2024. (Drone photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)
A dam breach occurred at Dongting Lake, China's second-largest freshwater lake in Hunan Province, on Friday.
As of 16:00 on Sunday, the closure of the breach had exceeded 80 meters, and it is expected to be completed before noon on Tuesday.
Trucks queue up to dump rocks into the breach of Dongting Lake in Huarong County, Yueyang City of Hunan Province on July 7, 2024. (Drone photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)
Drone photo shows the dike breach of Dongting Lake in Huarong County, Yueyang City of Hunan Province on July 7, 2024. (Drone photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)
Trucks queue up to dump rocks into the breach of Dongting Lake in Huarong County, Yueyang City of Hunan Province on July 7, 2024. (Drone photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)
Photos
Related Stories
- China upgrades emergency response to heavy rainfall, flooding in Hunan
- China launches emergency response to flooding in Jiangxi
- China activates emergency response for heavy rain-triggered flood in Shandong
- 242,000 people evacuated over rainstorms in east China province
- Dike breach in Hunan to be plugged soon
- Homecoming villagers defend countryside against flooding
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.