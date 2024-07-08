Dike breach in Central China expected to be closed on Tuesday

Ecns.cn) 11:23, July 08, 2024

Drone photo shows the dike breach of Dongting Lake in Huarong County, Yueyang City of Hunan Province on July 7, 2024. (Drone photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)

A dam breach occurred at Dongting Lake, China's second-largest freshwater lake in Hunan Province, on Friday.

As of 16:00 on Sunday, the closure of the breach had exceeded 80 meters, and it is expected to be completed before noon on Tuesday.

Trucks queue up to dump rocks into the breach of Dongting Lake in Huarong County, Yueyang City of Hunan Province on July 7, 2024. (Drone photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)

Drone photo shows the dike breach of Dongting Lake in Huarong County, Yueyang City of Hunan Province on July 7, 2024. (Drone photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)

Trucks queue up to dump rocks into the breach of Dongting Lake in Huarong County, Yueyang City of Hunan Province on July 7, 2024. (Drone photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)