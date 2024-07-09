Home>>
China activates Level-IV emergency response to flooding in Chongqing
(Xinhua) 08:36, July 09, 2024
BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Monday activated a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.
From Monday to Tuesday, heavy downpours or rainstorms are expected to hit the Sichuan Basin, and in some parts of the basin, the rainstorms are likely to continue through Saturday, said the Ministry of Emergency Management, citing weather forecasts.
The weather authorities on Monday issued an orange alert, the second-most severe warning, for rainstorms in the region.
The Level-IV response is the lowest in China's four-tier emergency response system.
