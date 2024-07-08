Home>>
Unwavering resolve of armed police forces combating floods in Central China
(People's Daily App) 14:30, July 08, 2024
In the battle against floods, the armed police forces stand firm, enduring hours of grueling work.
(Interns Jia Yuqing and Li Yunrou contributed to this video; Source: China Youth Daily)
