China beefs up efforts for flood control, disaster relief

July 13, 2024

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- China has mobilized various resources to support rescue operations, provide emergency supplies and aid in post-disaster reconstruction as flooding caused by prolonged rains ravaged parts of the country.

This year, flood season in China arrived earlier and with more intense downpours and flooding compared to previous years. Despite the challenges, the country has achieved notable outcomes in flood control and disaster relief efforts, Xu Xianbiao, deputy head of the office of State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, told a press conference on Friday.

Since the flood season began this year, the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Emergency Management have allocated more than 1.8 billion yuan (about 255.49 million U.S. dollars) of funds from the central budget for disaster relief, Xu said.

The country has also arranged tonnes of disaster relief supplies and mobilized tens of thousands of rescue personnel to flood-affected regions.

A series of measures have also been adopted to ensure people's safety and minimize losses. These include deploying inspection teams to flood-prone areas to mitigate potential risks, enhancing monitoring and early warning systems to evacuate people promptly, and bolstering rescue and disaster relief work, according to Xu.

He said that the country still faces a critical situation regarding flood control and disaster relief as the peak period of intense rainfall, typically from mid-July to mid-August, is approaching.

Xu said that China will continue its efforts to prevent floods along major rivers and strengthen precautions against potential risks such as rain-triggered geological disasters and urban waterlogging.

