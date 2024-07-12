We Are China

Rescue efforts underway in Chongqing after heavy rainfall

Ecns.cn) 13:47, July 12, 2024

Rescuers help local residents evacuate from a flooded area in Chongqing, July 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Guo Chuanwu)

Downpours have hit Chongqing, raising waters above alert levels in 15 rivers. More than 130 local officers and soldiers were sent to help rescue trapped people in the affected areas.

Rescuers help transfer daily necessities in flooded Yunyang County of Chongqing, July 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Guo Chuanwu)

Rescuers stand guard on the bank of Daning River in Wuxi County of Chongqing, July 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Guo Chuanwu)

