Scenery of Shibaozhai in Chongqing, SW China
People visit Shibaozhai, a scenic spot in Zhongxian County, southwest China's Chongqing, July 10, 2024. Shibaozhai looks like a heart-shaped bonsai sitting in the middle of Three Gorges section of Yangtze Rier. It is home to a 12-story, 56-meter wooden pagoda that stands on 20 pillars and leans against the cliff. This structure dated back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) serves as a leading tourist attraction of Shibaozhai. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
