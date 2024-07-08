We Are China

Night view of China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 08:39, July 08, 2024

A night view of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality is seen on July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A night view of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality is seen on July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A night view of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality is seen on July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A night view of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality is seen on July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)