Night view of China's Chongqing
(Xinhua) 08:39, July 08, 2024
A night view of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality is seen on July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A night view of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality is seen on July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A night view of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality is seen on July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A night view of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality is seen on July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
