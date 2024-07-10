Chongqing sees surge of foreign travelers following favorable measures

A police officer handles entry procedures for a passenger from Australia at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, in southwest China's Chongqing, July 2, 2024. (Photo by Zhang Shaobo/Xinhua)

Chongqing has handled more than 150,000 inbound and outbound foreign passengers in the first half of this year, 4.9 times that of the same period last year.

With optimized visa policies, Chongqing keeps on improving the itinerary management for inbound tour groups, offering foreign travelers more flexible choices on the ports of entry and exit. Meanwhile, a visa coordination mechanism has been established between ports of Chongqing Municipality and Sichuan Province in southwest China.

Hungarian football fans cheer for their home team's performance at the UEFA Euro 2024 group match, at a shopping park in Nanan district, in southwest China's Chongqing, June 20, 2024. (Photo by Guo Xu/Xinhua)

A police officer introduces visa-free policy to a foreigner at the department of exit-entry administration of Chongqing Municipal Public Security Bureau in southwest China's Chongqing, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A tourist from Pakistan take a selfie at Hongyadong scenic area in Yuzhong district, in southwest China's Chongqing, July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Tourists from Italy head for Hongyadong scenic area in Yuzhong district, in southwest China's Chongqing, July 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

A foreigner shows his Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card at the department of exit-entry administration of Chongqing Municipal Public Security Bureau in southwest China's Chongqing, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

