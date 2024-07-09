Tourists visit scenic spot of Dazu Rock Carvings in China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 08:52, July 09, 2024

Tourists visit the scenic spot of Dazu Rock Carvings in southwest China's Chongqing, July 7, 2024. The Dazu Rock Carvings site was inscribed onto the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1999. The finest example of Chinese grotto art, the Dazu Rock Carvings site is of profound historical significance, embodying the vigorous vitality of Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

