10 confirmed dead after flash flood in southwest China

Xinhua) 08:50, July 22, 2024

CHENGDU, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Rescuers have found 10 bodies while 29 others remained missing following a rain-triggered flash flood in southwest China's Sichuan Province, local authorities said on Sunday evening.

Rescuers are still using drones, sniffer dogs and life detectors to search for the missing.

The disaster occurred at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, when heavy rain unleashed flood in a local river to damage over 40 houses in Xinhua village, Hanyuan County under Ya'an City.

Fifteen people were injured and sent to hospitals, none of whom are in life dangers. A total of 412 residents have been evacuated for safety concerns.

