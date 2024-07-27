Chinese vice premier stresses putting people's safety first in flood season

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a teleconference convened by the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters in Beijing, capital of China, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing on Friday called for high vigilance against floods, emphasizing that people's safety must always come first.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a teleconference convened by the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters in Beijing.

He stressed ensuring that all responsibilities are thoroughly enforced, implementing targeted measures, and fortifying disaster defenses to win the battle against floods.

Noting that China's flood prevention and disaster relief situation remains severe, Zhang urged authorities to promptly and decisively evacuate residents from dangerous areas to minimize casualties.

Preparations for Typhoon Gaemi were also critical, with measures for wind damage prevention and risk mitigation in place to minimize disaster losses, he said.

Zhang instructed officials to conduct thorough inspections and risk assessments concerning transportation infrastructure, embankments and reservoirs, and prevent secondary geological disasters such as mountain floods and landslides.

