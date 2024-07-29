4,600 relocated as breaches appeared in embankment of tributary of the Xiangjiang River in C.China’s Hunan

Global Times) 13:32, July 29, 2024

Photo: CCTV

At least two breaches appeared in the embankment of the tributary of the Xiangjiang River in Central China's Hunan Province. Around 4,600 local residents have been relocated, with no casualties reported so far.

Following the rising water level of the tributary, around 8:00 pm on Sunday, a breach occurred in the Sixin dike of Yisuhe town in Xiangtan. By 9:40 pm Sunday the breach had expanded to over 50 meters and at 3:58 am Monday, the breach had expanded to 77 meters.

As of press time, the width of the breach has not changed much, and the water levels inside and outside the embankment are basically stable, with the flow rate slowing down.

More than 3,832 people have been safely evacuated in the area, with no casualties reported.

Meanwhile, around 18:40 on Sunday, another breach of about 10 meters appeared in the embankment of the Liushuwai in Xiangtan's Longtan village. At least 800 locals have been safely relocated with no casualties reported.

Media reports show that local fire rescue forces to Yisuhe town have been dispatched with 266 personnel, 47 vehicles, and 37 boats. At around 2 am on Monday, firefighters were carrying lifeboats and advancing toward the disaster area which was difficult to pass through due to the narrow roads. Large groups of people have already been transferred to safe places by lifeboats.

The forces from emergency management have also dispatched 200 professional rescue personnel and 110 units of professional equipment, with the first team consisting of 70 personnel and 15 pieces of equipment. They have been transferred from the landslide site in Yuelin village, Hengyang to Xiangtan, and have arrived at the breach site to carry out their work.

On the rescue site conducting emergency rescue operations at the Sixin dike of Yisuhe town were over 600 officers and soldiers from the Hunan military, 200 officers and soldiers from the Hunan Armed Police, more than 200 professional rescue personnel from China Anneng Construction Group, 30 individuals from China Railway, and members of the Blue Sky Rescue Team and local rescue teams.

In addition, the working group of the State Council for Disaster Prevention led by Wang Daoxi rushed to Yisuhe town overnight.

