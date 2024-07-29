Local authorities in China's Hunan respond to floods with rescue, relief efforts

Xinhua) 08:23, July 29, 2024

Rescuers relocate a resident at Jingtang Village of Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, July 28, 2024. The residual winds from Typhoon Gaemi continue to bring heavy rains to many places in Hunan Province, and local authorities are actively carrying out rescue and relief work. (Photo by Li Ke/Xinhua)

Rescuers relocate residents at Jingtang Village of Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, July 28, 2024. The residual winds from Typhoon Gaemi continue to bring heavy rains to many places in Hunan Province, and local authorities are actively carrying out rescue and relief work. (Photo by Li Ke/Xinhua)

Rescuers and police relocate residents at Shuangfeng County of Loudi City, central China's Hunan Province, July 28, 2024. The residual winds from Typhoon Gaemi continue to bring heavy rains to many places in Hunan Province, and local authorities are actively carrying out rescue and relief work. (Photo by Nai Jihui/Xinhua)

Police relocate residents at Shuangfeng County of Loudi City, central China's Hunan Province, July 28, 2024. The residual winds from Typhoon Gaemi continue to bring heavy rains to many places in Hunan Province, and local authorities are actively carrying out rescue and relief work. (Photo by Nai Jihui/Xinhua)

Rescuers relocate residents at Jingtang Village of Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, July 28, 2024. The residual winds from Typhoon Gaemi continue to bring heavy rains to many places in Hunan Province, and local authorities are actively carrying out rescue and relief work. (Photo by Li Ke/Xinhua)

Rescuers relocate residents at Jingtang Village of Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, July 28, 2024. The residual winds from Typhoon Gaemi continue to bring heavy rains to many places in Hunan Province, and local authorities are actively carrying out rescue and relief work. (Photo by Li Ke/Xinhua)

