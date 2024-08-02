Chinese premier urges all-out efforts on flood control, disaster relief

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits a relocation site in Zhoumensi Town of Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 1, 2024. Li visited disaster-hit residents and inspected flood-control work on Thursday in Chenzhou, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

CHANGSHA, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called for all-out efforts to ensure effective flood-control and disaster-relief work, as well as to protect the lives and property of the people.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when visiting disaster-hit residents and inspecting flood-control work on Thursday in Chenzhou, central China's Hunan Province.

Li visited two flood-hit villages in the city of Zixing, one of the areas most affected by intense typhoon-induced rains, to learn about progress on disaster relief and the extent of the damage.

He said every effort must be made to search for and rescue the missing people, restore infrastructure such as roads, power networks and communications, and guard against secondary disasters like mountain torrents and mudslides.

The premier extended his regards to frontline rescuers, encouraging them to continue the rescue efforts while also taking care of their own safety.

After the inspection, Li presided over an on-site meeting for flood control and disaster relief. He said that no effort should be spared in flood-relief work, and people's safety should always be the top priority.

Li also stressed the need to ensure the safety of key dikes, reservoirs and infrastructure, promptly allocate disaster-relief funds and materials, actively promote post-disaster reconstruction, and accelerate the construction of major disaster-prevention projects.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits a flood-hit village in Zhoumensi Town of Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 1, 2024. Li visited disaster-hit residents and inspected flood-control work on Thursday in Chenzhou, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

