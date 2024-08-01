China launches emergency response to floods in northeastern province

August 01, 2024

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters activated a Level-IV emergency response to floods in China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang on Wednesday.

In the coming days, heavy to torrential rain is expected in parts of Heilongjiang, increasing the overall risk of floods and geological disasters, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The ministry has also launched a Level-IV emergency response on Wednesday for geological disasters in southwest China's Chongqing.

From Monday to Tuesday, the national comprehensive firefighting and rescue teams participated in 152 flood control and rescue operations, rescuing and evacuating 2,837 people.

China has a four-tier emergency response system for flood control, with Level I being the most urgent response.

