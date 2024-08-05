Home>>
Chinese vice premier stresses disaster relief, flood control
(Xinhua) 10:48, August 05, 2024
SHENYANG, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has stressed the need to ensure the relocation and assistance for disaster-affected residents and to strengthen flood prevention for rivers and urban areas.
Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when he visited affected residents and inspected flood control work in the northeastern provinces of Heilongjiang and Liaoning from Friday to Saturday.
Zhang called on local authorities to do their utmost to help disaster-affected people solve practical difficulties and restore normal life and production order, and remain highly vigilant and enhance monitoring to ensure the safety of people's lives.
