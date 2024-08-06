10 killed, 17 missing in southwest China flash flood, mudslide
KANGDING, Sichuan, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Ten people had been killed and 17 others remained missing as of 2 p.m. Monday after a flash flood and mudslide struck the city of Kangding in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Saturday, local authorities said.
The disaster took place at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday in Kangding, Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, toppling a tunnel bridge and destroying homes in Ridi Village.
The bridge's collapse resulted in four vehicles with 11 people falling, among which three people have been confirmed dead, one was rescued, and seven remain missing. In Ridi Village, seven villagers were killed and ten are still missing.
Rescue and search efforts are still ongoing, with 1,698 rescuers and over 400 sets of equipment, including helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, excavators and communications vehicles mobilized to the frontline.
The village is located in a valley at an altitude of 1,300 meters above sea level, while the mountains nearby are over 5,000 meters above sea level.
