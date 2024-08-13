Home>>
3 drowned in flooded river in east China's Jiangxi
(Xinhua) 14:26, August 13, 2024
NANCHANG, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- Three people were found drowned in a flooded river in east China's Jiangxi Province on Sunday, local authorities said Monday night.
The accident happened at around 3 p.m. on Aug. 9 in Tongmu River in Yanshan County, when three individuals were submerged in the flooded river and went missing while playing by riverside, according to the county's emergency management bureau.
More than 300 people from local emergency management, public security and firefighting departments joined the search and rescue efforts. As of 11 a.m. Sunday, all three had been found but showed no vital signs.
The bureau said all of them belonged to one family.
