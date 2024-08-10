3 dead, 1 injured in north China road accident

Xinhua) 13:32, August 10, 2024

HOHHOT, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- Three people were killed and another injured after two vehicles collided on Saturday morning in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to local authorities.

The accident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. on a highway in the regional capital city of Hohhot. The collision also resulted in a fire.

The fire at the accident scene has been extinguished and the injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

