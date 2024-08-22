Mascots 'Binbin' and 'Nini' show you the beauty of ice city Harbin, NE China
In 2025, the 9th Asian Winter Games will be held in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang province. The two mascots of the games, "Binbin" and "Nini", upon being released were instantly loved and welcomed by the public. "Binbin" and "Nini" are modeled after two adorable Siberian tiger cubs born in September 2023 at the Siberian Tiger Park in Harbin. The names of "Binbin" and "Nini" symbolize the meaning of "Harbin Welcomes You" in Chinese.
Photo shows Central Street in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang province. (People's Daily Online/ Xu Chenglong)
With the 9th Asian Winter Games hosted by Harbin fast approaching, there's an atmosphere of passion and excitement across the city. Now, let's follow "Binbin" and "Nini" to take a look at the beautiful scenery of the ice city.
(Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.)
Photos
