Farmers harvest wheat in NW China's Ningxia

Xinhua) 14:56, July 11, 2024

A drone photo taken on July 10, 2024 shows reapers harvesting wheat in a field in Tongxin County of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

About 258,000 acres of wheat are maturing in Tongxin as harvesting machines get busier there. Local wheat growers have been boosting their output by adopting advanced technologies, improved seedlings, and enhanced field management.

