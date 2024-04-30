Farmers transplant rice seedlings in Suichuan, E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 15:30, April 30, 2024

Farmers transplant early rice seedlings at a standardized seedling cultivation base in Shaoxi village, Meijiang township, Suichuan county, Ji'an city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

In recent days, villagers in Shaoxi village, Meijiang township, Suichuan county, Ji'an city, east China's Jiangxi Province have been busy transplanting early rice seedlings at standardized seedling cultivation bases.

Many rural areas in Suichuan county have been a hive of activity after the Grain Rain, the sixth of the 24 traditional Chinese solar terms that falls on April 20 this year. It signals the end of cold weather and a rapid rise in temperature.

Taking advantage of the favorable weather, villagers have been utilizing modern agricultural techniques to transplant rice seedlings, laying a solid foundation for an abundant harvest.

