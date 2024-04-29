Farmers plant potatoes in N China's Hebei
|White plastic mulch shimmers in the sunlight like waves in terraced fields in Chaoyangwan township, Weichang Manchu and Mongolian Autonomous County, Chengde city, north China's Hebei Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Bo)
As farmers in Yudaokou and Chaoyangwan townships of Weichang Manchu and Mongolian Autonomous County, Chengde city, north China's Hebei Province, busily plant potatoes, fields here are abuzz with the roar of agricultural machinery, and present a lively scene of spring planting.
With the help of integrated potato planters, various steps of potato planting, from fertilizing to sowing, ridging, and plastic mulching, are carried out seamlessly.
Reliable sources said the county has adopted a modern agricultural development model that features science-based methods, precision agriculture, and smart technologies to revitalize the potato industry.
With a potato cultivation area of over 650,000 mu (43,333 hectares), the county produces over 150 million potato minituers annually.
Photos
