Spring farming in full swing during Grain Rain

Xinhua) 09:52, April 20, 2024

A farmer checks the growth of wheat in a field in Sucun Township of Yinan County, Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, April 19, 2024. Friday marks Guyu, or Grain Rain, which is the sixth of the 24 traditional Chinese solar terms, signifying the onset of the rainy season, a favorable time for planting and the growth of crops. (Photo by Wang Yanbing/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 19, 2024 shows a farmer working in a sorghum field in Xiaozhaozhuang Township of Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province. Friday marks Guyu, or Grain Rain, which is the sixth of the 24 traditional Chinese solar terms, signifying the onset of the rainy season, a favorable time for planting and the growth of crops. (Photo by Zhou Yang/Xinhua)

Farmers work in a wheat field in Xixiu District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 19, 2024. Friday marks Guyu, or Grain Rain, which is the sixth of the 24 traditional Chinese solar terms, signifying the onset of the rainy season, a favorable time for planting and the growth of crops. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 19, 2024 shows a farmer collecting tea leaves in a tea garden in Jiaoyuan Township of Xuanen County, central China's Hubei Province. Friday marks Guyu, or Grain Rain, which is the sixth of the 24 traditional Chinese solar terms, signifying the onset of the rainy season, a favorable time for planting and the growth of crops. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 19, 2024 shows a farmer working in a field in Taihe Township of Meishan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Friday marks Guyu, or Grain Rain, which is the sixth of the 24 traditional Chinese solar terms, signifying the onset of the rainy season, a favorable time for planting and the growth of crops. (Photo by Yao Yongliang/Xinhua)

A farmer works in the field in Yuezhuang Township of Yiyuan County, Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, April 19, 2024. Friday marks Guyu, or Grain Rain, which is the sixth of the 24 traditional Chinese solar terms, signifying the onset of the rainy season, a favorable time for planting and the growth of crops. (Photo by Zhao Dongshan/Xinhua)

Farmers transplant rice seedlings in Tongtan Township of Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 19, 2024. Friday marks Guyu, or Grain Rain, which is the sixth of the 24 traditional Chinese solar terms, signifying the onset of the rainy season, a favorable time for planting and the growth of crops. (Photo by Liu Xueyi/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)