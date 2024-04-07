Preparatory work for spring plowing underway in NE China's Heilongjiang

Photo shows an intelligent workshop of rice seeds of a subsidiary of Heilongjiang Agriculture Company Limited in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Preparatory work for spring plowing and sowing is underway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province to provide a strong start towards securing bumper harvests.

At an intelligent workshop of a subsidiary of Heilongjiang Agriculture Company Limited, the first batch of over 2,000 tonnes of rice seeds have been soaked in water to hasten germination.

Thanks to advanced technologies, automatic rice seedling cultivation, good seedling quality, a high seedling rate, and the earlier cultivation of seedlings will be ensured. The first batch of rice seeds will be distributed to farmers in early April.

A worker of the agricultural machinery center of Jianshe Farm Co., Ltd. of the Beidahuang Group tests a high-speed precision planter in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The agricultural machinery center of Jianshe Farm Co., Ltd. of the Beidahuang Group recently purchased five high-speed precision planters. It has 386 units of advanced agricultural machines, with an agricultural mechanization rate exceeding 98 percent.

File photo shows a planting base of a subsidiary of Heilongjiang Agriculture Company Limited.

Another subsidiary of the Heilongjiang Agriculture Company Limited has collaborated with a grain and oil company in east China's Zhejiang Province and an agricultural technology company in east China's Anhui Province, securing orders for the planting of a rice variety on 30,000 mu (2,000 hectares) of farmland, and sales of 20,000 tonnes of rice and 2,000 tonnes of milled rice.

Photos by Liu Jiang, Xu Yingxian

