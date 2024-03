We Are China

In pics: Spring farming underway in Binyang, S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 09:34, March 29, 2024

Farmers operate a machine to transplant rice seedlings on a field in Binyang county, Nanning city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

As temperatures rise, farmers are carrying out spring farming activities in Binyang county, Nanning city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

(Photos taken by Luo Guiyuan, Meng Fu, Huang Zijing)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)