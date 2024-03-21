AI-powered smart farming system improves production efficiency in Anhui

A self-driving machine sprays herbicides in a field at the smart farm at Shuanglou Village, Bozhou City of east China's Anhui Province, March 19, 2024. By introducing IT technologies like Internet of Things, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Jiao Rui, a young farmer born in the 1990s, has set up a smart decision making system on his farm which greatly improved the production efficiency. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Jiao Rui checks the growth of the crops at his smart farm at Shuanglou Village, Bozhou City of east China's Anhui Province, March 19, 2024. By introducing IT technologies like Internet of Things, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Jiao Rui, a young farmer born in the 1990s, has set up a smart decision making system on his farm which greatly improved the production efficiency. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 19, 2024 shows self-driving machines spraying herbicides in a field at the smart farm at Shuanglou Village, Bozhou City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 19, 2024 shows the smart farm at Shuanglou Village, Bozhou City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

A drone photo taken on March 19, 2024 shows drones spraying pesticides on the crops at the smart farm at Shuanglou Village, Bozhou City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Jiao Rui drives out a farm machine at Zhaoqiao Village, Bozhou City of east China's Anhui Province, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Self-driving machines spray herbicides in a field at the smart farm at Shuanglou Village, Bozhou City of east China's Anhui Province, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Jiao Rui (R) and his father Jiao Kui check data at the control room of the smart farm at Zhaoqiao Village, Bozhou City of east China's Anhui Province, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

