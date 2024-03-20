Spring farming underway across China

Farmers apply fertilizer on a wheat field in Yegangbu Village of Shuiguo Town, Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, March 19, 2024. Farmers across China have recently been busy with spring ploughing, sowing and other agricultural activities. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

Farmers apply fertilizer on a wheat field in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province, March 19, 2024. Farmers across China have recently been busy with spring ploughing, sowing and other agricultural activities. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 19, 2024 shows farmers applying fertilizer on a wheat field in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province. Farmers across China have recently been busy with spring ploughing, sowing and other agricultural activities. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

A farmer works in a field in Shiping Village of Sansheng Town, Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 19, 2024. Farmers across China have recently been busy with spring ploughing, sowing and other agricultural activities. (Photo by Qin Tingfu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 19, 2024 shows a farmer ploughing up the field in Zhangwufang Village of Daoxian County, Yongzhou, central China's Hunan Province. Farmers across China have recently been busy with spring ploughing, sowing and other agricultural activities. (Photo by He Hongfu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 19, 2024 shows farmers levelling the field in Dashulin Village of Cengong County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Farmers across China have recently been busy with spring ploughing, sowing and other agricultural activities. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 19, 2024 shows a farmer ploughing up the field in Bailian Town of Hengdong County, Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province. Farmers across China have recently been busy with spring ploughing, sowing and other agricultural activities. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

Farmers plough up the field in Hongtudi Village of Changshou District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 19, 2024. Farmers across China have recently been busy with spring ploughing, sowing and other agricultural activities. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 19, 2024 shows a farmer ploughing up the field in Hongtudi Village of Changshou District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Farmers across China have recently been busy with spring ploughing, sowing and other agricultural activities. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A farmer ploughs up a field in Hongtudi Village of Changshou District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 19, 2024. Farmers across China have recently been busy with spring ploughing, sowing and other agricultural activities. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 19, 2024 shows farmers ploughing up the field in Mazhu Town of Yuyao, east China's Zhejiang Province. Farmers across China have recently been busy with spring ploughing, sowing and other agricultural activities. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)

