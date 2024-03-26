Innovation propels high-quality spring farming in C China's Henan

March heralds the start of spring, and nowhere is this more evident than in the hilly, dryland regions of Yichuan county, Luoyang, in central China's Henan Province. Here, tens of thousands of mu of high-standard farmland come alive with irrigation systems, presenting a landscape brimming with life, yet remarkably devoid of human presence.

This scene underscores a broader trend: the modernization of agriculture through new quality productive forces.

Real-time monitoring equipment inspects soil moisture conditions in a field in Yichuan county, Luoyang, central China’s Henan Province, March 12, 2024. (Photo/Yang Yi)

Since 2023, the local government has concentrated on rural revitalization and food security, using the transformation of high-standard farmland as a starting point and actively exploring new models for crop farming in hilly dryland areas.

Yichuan's high-standard farmland utilizes new quality productive forces such as agricultural big data integration. With the help of remote-controlled irrigation systems and intelligent disease and pest monitoring, real-time soil monitoring and automated irrigation have been implemented to ensure increased yields. These innovations have boosted farmers' incomes and promoted comprehensive rural revitalization.

An irrigation system operates in a field in Yichuan county, Luoyang, central China’s Henan Province, March 12, 2024. (Photo/Zang Guangju)

"The once-barren land has been transformed into high-standard farmland. We expect this year's yield to reach over 500 kilograms per mu," said a farmer from Pingdeng township, Yichuan county.

According to Wu Pengfei, deputy director of the Luoyang Service Station of Beidahuang Agricultural Services, sharing is essential for the sustainable development of high-standard farmland demonstration areas. "This year, we expect to create job opportunities for 300 people in neighboring areas, with an average income increase of 200 yuan ($28) per mu," Wu said.

To date, 100,000 mu of local land has been transformed. By accelerating the upgrading of the rural power grid, a sufficient and reliable power supply has been ensured to support the development of new quality productive forces and the modernization of agriculture.

A drone sprays pesticides over a field in Yichuan county, Luoyang, central China’s Henan Province, March 12, 2024. (Photo/Zang Guangju)

"In 2023, we invested 857,000 yuan in installing seven new transformers, with a total capacity of 700 kilovolt-amperes, for the high-standard farmland project," said Zhang Dawei, general manager of State Grid Yichuan Power Supply Company.

He added that this year, the company plans to install 35 more transformers with a total capacity of 3,450 kilovolt-amperes to serve the construction of the high-standard farmland project.

Photo shows high-standard farmland in Yichuan county, Luoyang, central China’s Henan Province, March 12, 2024. (Photo/Zang Guangju)

The article was contributed by Zhang Guofeng, Li Yuan, and Yang Yi from State Grid Luoyang Power Supply Company.

