Double rainbow dazzles over Jizu Mountain in SW China's Yunnan

September 06, 2024

Photo shows a stunning double rainbow arching over Jizu Mountain after rainfall in Binchuan county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 4, 2024. (Photo/Yang Shiru)

A breathtaking double rainbow arched over Jizu Mountain on the evening of Sept. 4, following rainfall in Binchuan county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Jizu Mountain, a renowned tourist destination in Dali, ranks among China's top 10 sacred Buddhist mountains.

