Beautiful scenery of Hulun Lake, N China's Inner Mongolia

People's Daily Online) 10:49, September 02, 2024

Photo shows the scenery of Hulun Lake in New Barag Right Banner of Hulun Buir city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Xi Jiri)

After traversing a grassland in New Barag Right Banner of Hulun Buir city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the majestic azure waves of Hulun Lake emerge into view.

"The previously shrinking lake has now recovered and maintains an area of over 2,200 square kilometers," stated Pang Bo, head of the scientific research publicity and education department at the management bureau of the Hulun Lake National Nature Reserve.

Systematic management of the lake commenced in 2013, with the local government investing 5.8 billion yuan (approximately $814 million) in implementing 59 ecological governance projects over the past decade.

As a result, the population of prominent species, including swan geese and Eurasian spoonbills, has steadily grown in the lake, and the overall fish resources have surpassed 150,000 tonnes.

The Shuanmazhuang protection site is situated in the deepwater area on the western shore of Hulun Lake. The deep lake, steep cliff, rolling hills, and grassland create a captivating scene, attracting a multitude of visitors to the area.

