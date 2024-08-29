Fish feast served to celebrate harvest in Rongshui, S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 10:11, August 29, 2024

Villagers are harvesting rice in a field in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/ Huang Cheng)

Early autumn is the season of enjoying fragrant rice and delicious fish in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Local villagers of the region were busy harvesting their mature grain. They moved their threshers and traditional threshing barrels to the field, put the reaped rice on the ridge and detached them with the thresher, presenting a busy scene.

Meanwhile, villagers not taking part in threshing the rice were busy catching fishes in the fields to prepare for the barbecue. It's a tradition for the Miao people to raise fishes in their rice fields. They then drain the fields for the autumn harvest and catch the fish, which are barbecued as part of their feast to celebrate a bountiful harvest.

(Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)