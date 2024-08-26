Crystal clear "jelly-water" nurtures delectable fish in S China's Guangxi

Photo shows the beautiful scenery of a village located at the foot of Mao'er Mountain in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

Great mountains produce great water, and great water yields delicious fish.

Mao'er Mountain, the source of the Lijiang River in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, is teeming with countless streams.

Nestled at the mountain's base, the Lijiangyuan Grand Canyon showcases water so pristine and transparent that it's affectionately known as "jelly water." The locals harness this water to nurture delectable fish, reaping both economic and ecological benefits.

Photo shows the clear water of a creek in the Lijiangyuan Grand Canyon in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

In Gaozhai village, Huajiang Yao township, Xing'an county, Guilin, villagers are utilizing the water from the mountain to raise fish. What sets this village apart from others is that the fish undergo a unique "slimming" process before being sold.

Instead of being fattened up, the fish are allowed to freely feed on microorganisms in the water, naturally shedding excess fat and undesirable flavors. The result is lean, succulent fish that fetch a higher price in the market.

Photo shows an ecological fish pond in Gaozhai village, Huajiang Yao township, Xing'an county, Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

Photo shows fish in a fish pond in Gaozhai village, Huajiang Yao township, Xing'an county, Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

According to Pan Dengjun, Party chief of Gaozhai village, more than 60 households in the village are engaged in eco-friendly fish cultivation currently. The delicious and eco-friendly fish has become a star dish in the local area, drawing tourists from all over.

Photo shows a creek that flows through Gaozhai village, Huajiang Yao township, Xing'an county, Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

Officials from the area plan to further promote the regional and brand development of the Mao'er Mountain eco-friendly "slimming fish" industry. This will activate ecotourism, reduce the local villagers' dependence on natural resources, improve economic returns, and maintain the ecological balance in the waters surrounding the reserve, promoting harmonious coexistence between humans and nature and continuously invigorating the revitalization of the local countryside.

The mountain spring water is diverted into a fish pond in Gaozhai village, Huajiang Yao township, Xing'an county, Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

Photo shows fish in a fish pond in Gaozhai village, Huajiang Yao township, Xing'an county, Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Fu Huazhou)

