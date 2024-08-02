Fishing boats set sail as summer ban ends on east China sea
More than 2,600 fishing boats sail out of Jiantiao port of Sanmen County, Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 1, 2014. Local fishermen began their fishing as a three-month seasonal fishing ban was lifted on Thursday. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Jinbiao)
Photos
