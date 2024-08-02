Fishing boats set sail as summer ban ends on east China sea

Ecns.cn) 15:07, August 02, 2024

More than 2,600 fishing boats sail out of Jiantiao port of Sanmen County, Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 1, 2014. Local fishermen began their fishing as a three-month seasonal fishing ban was lifted on Thursday. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Jinbiao)

