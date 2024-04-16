China among largest importers of Vietnam's fishery products in Q1

HANOI, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China was one of three largest importers of Vietnam's fishery products in the first quarter of this year together with the United States and Japan, Vietnam News Agency reported Monday, citing the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.

The products' exports to China and China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region increased by 15 percent, said the report.

China was the biggest importer of Vietnamese tra fish, white-legged shrimp, lobster, anchovy and crabs.

Vietnam has also surpassed its rivals including Ecuador, India, and Indonesia in shrimp shipments to China. The country saw a 2.5-fold increase in its export of white-legged shrimp to China, according to the association.

China also received seven times more lobster exports from Vietnam in Q1 compared to the same period 2023.

In the first three months of this year, the export of Vietnamese fishery products made a breakthrough with nearly 1.9 billion U.S. dollars in revenue, up nearly 2 percent year-on-year.

Vietnam has targeted 9.5-10 billion dollars of fishery product export revenue in 2024.

