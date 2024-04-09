China's top legislator holds talks with National Assembly of Vietnam chairman

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji held talks with Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue in Beijing on Monday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that at the end of last year the general secretaries of the two parties jointly announced the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, drawing a blueprint for China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperation in the new era.

China is willing to work with Vietnam to implement the important consensus reached by the general secretaries of the two parties and push for high-level and high-quality development of bilateral exchanges and cooperation through all channels, at all levels and in all fields, Zhao said.

He said the two sides should adhere to high-level strategic guidance, support each other on issues involving core interests and major concerns, enhance the docking of development strategies, advance cooperation under the frameworks of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, facilitate the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Two Corridors and One Economic Circle strategy, deepen traditional friendship, increase cooperation in areas such as people's livelihoods, culture and tourism, and properly manage maritime differences.

Noting that the legislatures of the two countries have agreed to establish a joint committee between the NPC of China and the National Assembly of Vietnam, Zhao said the two sides should implement the relevant cooperation agreements, establish and make good use of the joint committee mechanism, strengthen friendly exchanges at all levels of the legislatures, learn from each other's experience in legislation, supervision and governance, and strengthen cooperation in multilateral parliamentary organizations to safeguard the common interests of the two countries and global fairness and justice.

Zhao briefed on the development of whole-process people's democracy in China, saying that China is willing to strengthen experience exchanges with Vietnam in building democracy and the rule of law, and firmly follow the socialist democratic path independently chosen by the two peoples.

Vuong Dinh Hue said Vietnam is willing to make joint efforts with China to implement the important consensus reached by the general secretaries of the two parties, strengthen cooperation in various fields, and further promote the construction of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

The National Assembly of Vietnam is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges with the NPC of China, strengthen exchanges and mutual learning on democracy and the rule of law and continuously enhance the friendship between the two peoples, he said.

