Top Chinese diplomat stresses China-ASEAN, China-Vietnam cooperation

Xinhua) 10:23, April 07, 2024

NANNING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday stressed the continuous strengthening of the construction of border ports and continuously injecting new impetus to promote Guangxi's high-level opening-up and China-ASEAN cooperation, and facilitate the building of dual circulation of domestic and international markets.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

During the inspection, Wang visited relevant projects of China-ASEAN and China-Vietnam cooperation.

Wang said that it is necessary to actively serve the building of a China-ASEAN community with a shared future, jointly promote the Belt and Road cooperation, continuously polish the golden brand of the China-ASEAN Expo, and build a major international channel open to ASEAN.

Wang stressed that Guangxi should strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Vietnam, consolidate the public opinion and social foundation for China-Vietnam friendship, continuously improve cross-border infrastructure connectivity, strive to build a border port featuring wisdom and convenience, complex development, friendly exchanges, and comprehensive security, and make greater contributions to building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Wang said that more efforts will be made to help Guangxi promote external connectivity, train more foreign affairs talents, strengthen international exchanges and cooperation, and help Guangxi accelerate high-quality development.

