China's rail-sea intermodal train trips up 87.7 pct in January

Xinhua) 11:11, February 14, 2024

NANNING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- The number of trips made by China's rail-sea intermodal trains on the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor saw robust growth in January this year, company sources have said.

The rail-sea intermodal trains made 978 trips in January, up 87.7 percent year on year, according to the Beibu Gulf Port Group.

Launched in 2017, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage that was built by provincial-level regions in western China and ASEAN members.

The trade corridor has developed rapidly over the years, covering 70 cities in 18 provincial-level regions in China and expanding its reach to 495 ports in 120 countries and regions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)