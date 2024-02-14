Home>>
China's rail-sea intermodal train trips up 87.7 pct in January
(Xinhua) 11:11, February 14, 2024
NANNING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- The number of trips made by China's rail-sea intermodal trains on the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor saw robust growth in January this year, company sources have said.
The rail-sea intermodal trains made 978 trips in January, up 87.7 percent year on year, according to the Beibu Gulf Port Group.
Launched in 2017, the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage that was built by provincial-level regions in western China and ASEAN members.
The trade corridor has developed rapidly over the years, covering 70 cities in 18 provincial-level regions in China and expanding its reach to 495 ports in 120 countries and regions.
