Xi meets National Assembly of Vietnam chairman

Xinhua) 13:01, April 08, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday met with Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue in Beijing.

While asking Vuong Dinh Hue to convey cordial greetings to Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, Xi also said that during his visit to Vietnam at the end of last year, he and Nguyen Phu Trong had jointly announced the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance -- opening a new chapter in bilateral ties.

Under the joint efforts by the two sides, the consensus reached by him and Nguyen Phu Trong is being implemented, Xi added.

Xi said the most distinctive feature of China-Vietnam relations is that the two sides are a like-minded pair bound by a common destiny, and "comrades-plus-brothers" is the most vivid portrayal of the traditional friendship between the Chinese and Vietnamese parties and countries.

He urged joint efforts by the two sides to promote more achievements in building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, better serve their respective modernization, further benefit the two peoples and make greater contributions to the global socialist cause.

China is willing to scale up the exchange of experience gained in governing both the Party and the country, facilitate the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Two Corridors and One Economic Circle strategy, and increase exchanges between young people and sister cities, among others.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)