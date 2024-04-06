Xi congratulates Malta's new president
BEIJING, April 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday congratulated Myriam Spiteri Debono on taking office as the new Maltese president.
Xi said in a message that since China and Malta established diplomatic relations 52 years ago, both sides have always respected each other and treated each other as equals, supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, and conducted fruitful cooperation in economy, trade and investment, culture and education, as well as health care.
Xi said he greatly values the development of China-Malta ties, and stands ready to work together with the new president to continue the traditional friendship and strengthen practical cooperation between the two countries, so as to promote the continuous progress in relations and bring more benefits to the two peoples.
