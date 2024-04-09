Chinese FM meets with Vietnamese deputy PM in Beijing

Wang Yi, Chinese co-chair of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Vietnamese co-chair of the committee Tran Luu Quang in Beijing, capital of China, April 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, Chinese co-chair of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation, met with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Vietnamese co-chair of the committee Tran Luu Quang in Beijing on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future conforms to the fundamental interests of the two countries and the two peoples, conforms to the trend of development and progress of the times, and has great significance for the two countries in accelerating their respective modernization and advancing the cause of socialism.

China is ready to work with Vietnam to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties, give full play to the coordinating role of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation, deepen cooperation in fields such as economy, trade, investment, connectivity, science and technology and innovation, create new growth points for cooperation, strengthen people-to-people exchanges, properly manage differences, consolidate public support for good friendship between the two countries, and advance the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, Wang added.

Tran Luu Quang said that the Vietnam-China relationship is at its best in history, adding that Vietnam is willing to work with China to take the building of the Vietnam-China community with a shared future as a guide, give full play to the role of the Steering Committee, and jointly advance the common cause of socialism for mutual benefit and win-win results.

