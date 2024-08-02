Fishing season begins in China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 13:08, August 02, 2024

Fishing boats depart for fishing from the Shenjiamen fishing port in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 1, 2024. Four types of fishing boats with special permission set sail on Thursday after a three-month summer fishing ban in the East China Sea. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Fishing boats depart for fishing from the Shenjiamen fishing port in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 1, 2024. Four types of fishing boats with special permission set sail on Thursday after a three-month summer fishing ban in the East China Sea. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Fishermen prepare for fishing at the Shenjiamen fishing port in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 31, 2024. Four types of fishing boats with special permission set sail on Thursday after a three-month summer fishing ban in the East China Sea. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2024 shows fishing boats departing for fishing from the Shenjiamen fishing port in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Four types of fishing boats with special permission set sail on Thursday after a three-month summer fishing ban in the East China Sea. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A drone photo taken on July 31, 2024 shows fishing boats at the Shenjiamen fishing port in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Four types of fishing boats with special permission set sail on Thursday after a three-month summer fishing ban in the East China Sea. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Fishing boats depart for fishing from the Shenjiamen fishing port in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 1, 2024. Four types of fishing boats with special permission set sail on Thursday after a three-month summer fishing ban in the East China Sea. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2024 shows fishing boats departing for fishing from the Shenjiamen fishing port in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Four types of fishing boats with special permission set sail on Thursday after a three-month summer fishing ban in the East China Sea. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A drone photo taken on July 31, 2024 shows fishing boats at the Shenjiamen fishing port in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Four types of fishing boats with special permission set sail on Thursday after a three-month summer fishing ban in the East China Sea. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A drone photo taken on July 31, 2024 shows fishing boats at the Shenjiamen fishing port in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Four types of fishing boats with special permission set sail on Thursday after a three-month summer fishing ban in the East China Sea. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Fishing boats depart for fishing from the Shenjiamen fishing port in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 1, 2024. Four types of fishing boats with special permission set sail on Thursday after a three-month summer fishing ban in the East China Sea. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2024 shows fishing boats departing for fishing from the Shenjiamen fishing port in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Four types of fishing boats with special permission set sail on Thursday after a three-month summer fishing ban in the East China Sea. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Fishermen prepare for fishing at the Shenjiamen fishing port in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 31, 2024. Four types of fishing boats with special permission set sail on Thursday after a three-month summer fishing ban in the East China Sea. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Fishermen prepare for fishing at the Shenjiamen fishing port in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 31, 2024. Four types of fishing boats with special permission set sail on Thursday after a three-month summer fishing ban in the East China Sea. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2024 shows fishing boats departing for fishing from the Shenjiamen fishing port in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Four types of fishing boats with special permission set sail on Thursday after a three-month summer fishing ban in the East China Sea. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Fishermen prepare for fishing at the Shenjiamen fishing port in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 31, 2024. Four types of fishing boats with special permission set sail on Thursday after a three-month summer fishing ban in the East China Sea. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Fishermen prepare for fishing at the Shenjiamen fishing port in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 31, 2024. Four types of fishing boats with special permission set sail on Thursday after a three-month summer fishing ban in the East China Sea. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)