China strengthens crackdown on illegal fishing

Xinhua) 10:01, March 23, 2024

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- China will implement new measures to combat illegal fishing activities in 2024, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Friday.

These efforts include strengthening the protection of baby eels, a precious and economically important species, ministry official Liu Xinzhong said at a press conference.

Regulators will tighten law enforcement to ensure the regulated fishing of baby eels, thereby promoting the healthy development of related industries, Liu said.

The ministry will continue to uphold the fishing ban across the Yangtze River basin while adhering to the most stringent oversight measures during the country's maritime summer fishing moratorium, the official said.

Efforts will also be made to conserve aquatic wildlife and regulate the aquaculture industry, Liu added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liu Ning)