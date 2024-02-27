Chinese fishermen work at marine ranch

Xinhua) 08:38, February 27, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 26, 2024 shows fishermen working at a marine ranch in Lidao Bay of Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 26, 2024 shows fishermen working at a marine ranch in Ailun Bay of Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Wang Fudong/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 26, 2024 shows fishermen working at a marine ranch in Ailun Bay of Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Wang Fudong/Xinhua)

