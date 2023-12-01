Deliver prosperity for once-impoverished "sea nomads" in Fujian

FUZHOU, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Amid laughter and applause, the villagers of Xiaqi joyfully bask in the mild subtropical weather of southeast China while watching stand-up shows full of wit and humor on a typical weekend.

Along with offering entertainment, these performances are also part of a publicity campaign aimed at driving home the country's overarching policies for the common villagers in the coastal city of Ningde in Fujian Province.

"We really appreciate these shows rendered in our local dialect. They are so lively and vibrant," said 57-year-old villager Jiang Chengcai, who lives in one of the beautifully painted modern cottages in the village.

However, over two decades ago, Jiang and his fellow villagers were still nomadic fishermen, without permanent settlement on land.

"Back then, a fishing boat eight or nine meters long and less than two meters wide was what we called home. Six family members of mine tucked in there. During stormy weather, kids had to be tied somewhere in the boat to keep safe," Jiang recalled. "There was no stable accommodation, no elderly care, and no educational opportunity for children."

To improve the living conditions of the boat-dwelling fishermen, the provincial government of Fujian launched a relocation project from 1997 to 1999. As a result, more than 2,000 people were resettled in newly built homes onshore.

However, at the beginning, many poor and uneducated villagers were bewildered by life onshore, and could not adapt to the new environment.

To help Xiaqi villagers thrive on land, local cadres have engaged in down-to-earth efforts. They coordinated with relevant authorities and enterprises to equip villagers with aquaculture know-how and skills, and helped them solve financial issues and achieve diversified forms of employment, said Zheng Yue'e, first Party secretary of the village.

"The government frequently sent cadres to visit us to keep abreast of the condition of our lives and address our concerns," Jiang said.

Thanks to their assistance, Jiang, who could barely read and write back then, found an aquaculture job nearby and later managed to borrow 50,000 yuan (about 7,032 U.S. dollars) as seed money to start his own aquaculture business.

"The first year of my business yielded 70,000 yuan in income," said Jiang. Today, the annual revenue of his family's aquaculture business has reached 150,000 yuan. Building on the success, Jiang also made inroads into construction projects, and his construction team has expanded from around 10 employees to over 50.

Following the relocation, Xiaqi village has experienced significant infrastructure improvements, including the establishment of community clinics and the construction of schools to ensure educational coverage for every child in the village.

In 2022, the per capita income of Xiaqi villagers rose to 30,360 yuan from less than a thousand yuan when they just came ashore, with the total revenue of Xiaqi reaching 1.33 million yuan. The entire village has successfully overcome illiteracy, with more than 290 students currently enrolled in universities.

The story of Xiaqi Village epitomizes China's continuous effort to increase people's well-being through solid primary-level work.

"What we have achieved in poverty alleviation will be consolidated and expanded, the rural revitalization strategy will be comprehensively carried forward, and solid strides will be made towards common prosperity for all," said the country's latest national socio-economic development plan.

