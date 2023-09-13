Trending in China | China's fishing season begins

As seasonal bans on fishing are lifted, hundreds of boats set out to kick off the new fishing season. Guns salutes echo across the sea as fishers hold a ceremony to celebrate the new season and express their hopes for plentiful catches. Check out the video to see more.

