More than 900 fishing boats to set sail as ban lifted

Ecns.cn) 14:21, August 16, 2023

Fishing boats are ready to set sail from Zhapo National Port in Yangjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 15, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

More than 900 fishing boats will sail into the South China Sea as the fishing moratorium ended on Wednesday.

Fishermen conduct maintenance on a boat at Zhapo National Port in Yangjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 15, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

