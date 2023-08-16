More than 900 fishing boats to set sail as ban lifted
Fishing boats are ready to set sail from Zhapo National Port in Yangjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 15, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
More than 900 fishing boats will sail into the South China Sea as the fishing moratorium ended on Wednesday.
Fishermen conduct maintenance on a boat at Zhapo National Port in Yangjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 15, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
