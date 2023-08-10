Home>>
Fishing vessels head towards East China Sea
(People's Daily App) 14:52, August 10, 2023
A spectacular scene: Thousands of fishing vessels set sail from Wenling, East China's Zhejiang Province, heading toward the bountiful fishing grounds of the East China Sea on Sunday.
(Compiled by Yuan Xin)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
