China to strengthen monitoring of marine aquatic products

Xinhua) 11:22, August 25, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- China will strengthen monitoring of nuclear-contamination risks of marine aquatic products to ensure their safety quality, said a Chinese official Thursday.

Japan's discharge of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean is selfish and irresponsible, the official with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement responding to a media query.

The ministry attaches great importance to the safety of aquatic products and will strengthen monitoring of marine aquatic products in accordance with the national standard of restricted concentration of radioactive substances as part of efforts to protect the interests of the Chinese people, said the official.

The official also said it will closely monitor the potential harm caused by nuclear-contaminated water released into China's marine fishery to protect the sector's healthy development.

