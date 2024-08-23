Fast and furious: Off-road rally kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
(People's Daily Online) 16:56, August 23, 2024
The 2024 China Kubuqi Desert Off-Road Race and the China Cross-Country Rally Championship Hanggin Banner Stage kicked off in Hanggin Banner of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Aug. 22, 2024. During the event, 23 teams and over 150 racers will compete along the 600-km course.
