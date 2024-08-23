Fast and furious: Off-road rally kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia

People's Daily Online) 16:56, August 23, 2024

Photo taken on Aug. 22, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the 2024 China Kubuqi Desert Off-Road Race and the China Cross-Country Rally Championship Hanggin Banner Stage in Hanggin Banner of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Ding Genhou)

The 2024 China Kubuqi Desert Off-Road Race and the China Cross-Country Rally Championship Hanggin Banner Stage kicked off in Hanggin Banner of Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Aug. 22, 2024. During the event, 23 teams and over 150 racers will compete along the 600-km course.

